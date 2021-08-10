The Monopolist: How Bill Gates wields enormous influence over COVID policy
The Gates network has manipulated the masses through its institutions.
|0:00
|-24:56
Today on The Dossier Podcast, we discussed the dangerous amount of influence that Bill Gates personally wields over American and global “public health” policy. Everything from failed COVID modeling to “the science” (junk science) behind lockdowns, masks, and the like tracks back to Gates money and Gates influence.
For more on this topic, read my piece on the Gates network in The Dossier:
|10
|6
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.