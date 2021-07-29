The CDC in CYA mode: Why COVID tyranny is coming back to Blue America
Freedom has always been the answer.
On the latest Dossier Podcast, I explain why the CDC and Government Health has taken to recommending more “public health measures” related to COVID-19, and in the process, using these calls to action to cover for their own incredible failures. Meanwhile, several local and state governments seem to be reapplying the failed draconian “COVID mitigation” measures of the past 18 months.
