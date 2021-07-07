Reasons for optimism in a clown car American regime (w/ David Reaboi)
The Right is poised for success even with a nation in decline.
|0:00
|-1:00:23
Today on The Dossier Podcast, I had a fun, wide ranging conversation with my good friend David Reaboi (publisher of Late Republic Nonsense) about the state of affairs in our republic. We discussed the evolution of America in the post 9/11 world, and everything from the shortcomings “elite” class to the laughably corrupt institutions in Washington, D.C.
Hope you enjoy!
|1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.