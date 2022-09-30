Sep 30 • 23M
Just say no to World War III over Donetsk
NATO ascension for Ukraine would immediately trigger global warfare.
Documenting the new normal with independent investigative podcasting
Episode details
1 comment
Today on The Dossier Podcast, we talk about the prospects of World War III, and the alarmingly increasing likelihood for NATO entanglement in the Russia-Ukraine war.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.