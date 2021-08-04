The Dossier Podcast

COVID-19: Politics, Science, and Superstition.

My panel from Freedom Fest 2021

For those of you who didn’t happen to venture out to Rapid City, South Dakota, here’s the audio from the panel I moderated at Freedom Fest, which took place July 21-25. I was joined by Matt Kibbe (Free The People), Bob Wright (AIER) and Scott Morefield (Townhall). The panel was titled COVID-19: Politics, Science, and Superstition.

