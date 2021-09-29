On today’s Dossier Podcast, I discussed the “Build Back Better” tax plan that is being pushed by the Biden Administration, and the consequences it will have for American citizens. Their $3.5 Trillion dollar plan will further restrict our liberties and empower the federal government and corporate oligarchies more than ever.

Hey everyone, please check out my new sponsor:

iTrustCapital, the #1 Bitcoin and precious metals IRA/401K platform in America! Sign up using my promo code DOSSIER and you get a free month of tax-free investing and trading. Linked here and in the banner!