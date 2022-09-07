The World Economic Forum (WEF), the narrative and ideas shop of the global ruling class, is continually expanding into China in a big way, and the outfit seeks to ramp up collaboration with its ideological kindred spirit in the Chinese Communist Party.

On Wednesday, the WEF revealed that their China office now has 40 full time staffers, marking a significant increase from years prior. The news came within a press release appointing Liming Chen, a Chinese business executive, as the Chairman and Chief Representative Officer of the World Economic Forum’s Beijing Representative Office.