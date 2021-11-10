With 7.4 billion COVID shots deployed in arms, Bill Gates declares that ‘we need a new way of doing the vaccines’

The world’s most influential “public health” advocate has come to seemingly doubt the technology behind mRNA injections, following their deployment into more than 7.34 billion arms worldwide.

A little-noticed interview from last week with a U.K. think tank saw Microsoft founder Bill Gates make some incredible statements about his most prized “solution” to the pandemic.

"We didn't have vaccines that block transmission," said Gates, contradicting previous interviews in which he claimed the shots significantly block transmission. "We got vaccines that help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce the transmission,” he added.

[The vast majority of the interview involves Gates demanding totalitarian solutions to bad weather, which he refers to as climate change. The part about the COVID shots comes at minute 27.]

Gates is correct about the fact that the shots aren’t blocking transmission. With record COVID numbers coming out of Europe, it’s become obvious that the mRNA shots are doing little, if nothing at all, to stop transmission. Moreover, the impact these shots have in preventing a positive COVID test appear to expire after 6-9 months.

Gates wasn’t done. He added a pretty shocking statement to top it off:

“We need a new way of doing the vaccines."

Just like that, Gates appears to be wiping his hands clean of his involvement in the worldwide mRNA experiment.

It’s a surprising tone from a man whose foundation has accumulated hundreds of millions of dollars (thanks to pre-IPO access to BioNtech, the maker of the “Pfizer shot”) from the shots, in addition to his fierce advocacy for them. Additionally, Gates has added billions of dollars in income to his personal arsenal during the pandemic.

To make matters even worse, Gates then endorsed the Police State models for COVID “mitigation” that are currently being implemented by New Zealand and Australia.

“At least Australia and New Zealand showed that competent management could keep the death rate down pretty dramatically,” he said in the interview. He did not mention that both countries have been under lockdown for significant portions of COVID Mania, with citizens facing massive restrictions of their rights for almost two years. And on top of that, both countries, despite their heinous lockdowns and mRNA deployments, are currently facing massive outbreaks on an unprecedented scale.

Clearly, the man described by Politico as the “world’s most powerful doctor” is doubling down on the totalitarian madness that he is attempting to impose on the world.

At The Dossier, we have reported extensively on the influence the Gates Network wields over the world of “public health.” The Gates network is primarily responsible for seeding America’s COVID policy catastrophes. You can read about it below and listen to my podcast with more detail:

