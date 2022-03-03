If you’re looking for the infamous Dr Anthony Fauci, you might want to check your local television stations, or some random YouTube channels, because the man has seemingly joined the primetime cable milk carton.

Share

COVID Mania has become deeply unpopular with the American people, and a Democratic polling firm recently convinced the Biden Administration and its allies in Congress to drop the hysteria. With midterms around the corner, and trouble raging in Eastern Europe, it was time to put the kibosh on all of it.

And with the memo came the simultaneous sidelining of Dr Fauci.

But given his love for television appearances, the NIAID chief has taken desperate measures to try to remain relevant. And by desperate, I mean DESPERATE. You’ll see what I mean in just a moment.

I had to dig pretty deep to find some of his recent media appearances, but I didn’t want to let you all down, so I persevered through the interwebs to find evidence of Fauci’s existence.

Share

He recently appeared on an online streaming show called “Woke AF” (As F**K), in which he expressed his disdain for the unvaccinated. In a clip featured by the show host on Twitter, Fauci rants that the unvaccinated have no respect for greater society. Fauci, who comes off as a broken man, channeled plenty of his regular pseudoscience, claiming that the unvaccinated “give the virus the opportunity to circulate among us.”

I also found a recent Fauci appearance on a D.C. local TV channel. In it, Fauci demands “money now” for his government department, seemingly trying to shake down lawmakers for his pet projects.

In another recent local TV hit, Fauci demands that people continue to adopt the COVID hysteria mindset. “I don't think people should get the impression that we’re saying that this is all over,” a visibly distraught Fauci told the host. “We’re going to be dealing with SARS-CoV-2 for quite a while.”

In late February, Fauci appeared on a YouTube comedy show to answer questions about COVID-19. No, there was no comedy involved.

The other day, the White House COVID Task Force did a livestream social media presentation, featuring Fauci, on the steps ahead with COVID-19. Demonstrating Americans’ clear lack of interest in COVID Mania, the stream only accumulated about 7,000 views.

And that’s pretty much it. Perhaps Fauci can now get back to doing whatever he does for his day job.

The NIAID’s “Dr Fauci In The News” website, which throughout COVID Mania, has tracked hundreds of its directors major media appearances, has not posted a new appearance since February 17.

It appears that Fauci’s time in the spotlight is over, and judging by his dejected state in recent media appearances, he knows it too.