After two years of robbing billions of people across the world of their lives and livelihoods, it seems that the global ruling class has decided to roll back their prized biomedical security state. As these monsters try to wipe their hands clean of the greatest humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century, we must remain vigilant about the possibility that they will attempt to seamlessly pivot to the next “crisis.”

Far from accepting blame for their failures, this ruling class is gaslighting us with declarations of victory over a virus. Using data manipulation and outright falsehoods, these failed “leaders” want us to thank them for saving us from a virus. But the stats couldn’t be more clear. COVID season peaked the past two years in late January. With or without mRNA shots, with or without lockdowns, with or without masks, or whichever nonsensical restriction they forced into action, we saw the same results. Nowhere in the country did any of these restrictions prove to have any benefit whatsoever. Two years of “cures,” supposed “expert measures,” and the like proved nothing but a giant sunk cost. We got scammed by Big Pharma, and, much more importantly, we were unjustly robbed of our unalienable rights.

The people in charge did nothing but contribute harm.

Their “public health measures” only created a massive problem on top of the virus issue. First, it was the infamous Two Weeks To Slow The Spread. That turned into endless rolling restrictions on human movement, the adoption of a new cloth mask wearing religion, a biosecurity state segregation system, and the creation of a new mammoth-sized industry — which produces nothing but pure snake oil — that turned in record profits thanks to the Safety Regime.

Over the last two years in the United States, our government waged both an anti-humanitarian and an economic war on American citizens. On the federal level, the United States recklessly printed trillions of dollars, devaluing the wealth of the vast majority of its citizens, while enriching the connected elite. The Biden regime set the Constitution on fire and demonized those who refused to comply with their autocratic demands, labeling detractors as enemies who were on the side of a virus. On the state level, power drunk governors made the lives of their citizens a living hell, destroying the hopes and dreams of millions of entrepreneurs, while forcing the working class to undergo an endless series of experimental injections in order to continue to feed their families. On the local level, school boards and academic institutions turned education into a prison sentence, using children as human shields to advance their political ideology.

There’s so much more to be said about this era, and the COVID Mania era has left us with a rogues’ gallery of human rights criminals. Throughout the world, however, the people who have presided over the catastrophe would rather we stop talking about it as soon as possible, especially in the United States. In America, the people in charge are looking for a distraction. That could come in many forms– perhaps a war with a Great Power, or a coming “climate crisis,” or even a “cyber pandemic.” The list of possibilities is endless, and it’s important to remain vigilant about what they might throw at us next.

Midterm elections are only months away in the United States, and now, COVID Mania is deeply unpopular. The science didn’t change, but the polls did. Politicians and “the experts” are trying to pretend they didn't steal two years of our lives, with nothing to show for it. Their lack of remorse and honesty shows definitively that all they care about is staying in power, and they will do anything to remain in charge.

I hope to see the day that Anthony Fauci, Xi Jinping, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and this long roster of evildoers are legally held accountable for their incredible crimes against humanity. But for now, it’s time to remain on the lookout for the next trick coming out of their sleeves.