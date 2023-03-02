On Wednesday evening, the Senate voted unanimously to pass a bill calling on the Biden Administration to declassify “information related to the origins of Covid-19.”

In recent days, select U.S. government agencies have claimed, behind the shadow of classified reports, that they now believe a lab leak is to blame for the Covid-19 outbreak.

It’s fascinating to observe this radical narrative departure from the not so distant past, when these very same people declared that blaming China for Covid was racist, xenophobic, and whatnot.

On top of that, it seems that the new Congress is positioning itself only to investigate the gain of function versus lab leak scenarios, but not the origin of the information operations and very oddly timed coincidences that resulted in full blown Covid hysteria. They’re signaling that people like Fauci, Bill Gates, and Big Pharma are going to be let entirely off the hook, which is quite unfortunate.

Unsurprisingly, this is a signal that Congress is not very serious about the real origin story of Covid, and never will be.

So what’s going on with all the China bashing?

Previously, the Uniparty Standard was to do everything possible not to offend the Chinese Communist Party, and to even engage them as a potential partner on the climate hoax and other power grab campaigns.

Now, suddenly, everyone in D.C. seems to agree that China can do no right.

So what changed? Why take this action now, several years after the first reported outbreak in Wuhan, China?

One possible explanation is China’s behavior concerning the war in Ukraine.

Take into account that the D.C. Uniparty has already “invested” well over $100 billion in taxpayer funds into the Slava Slush Fund. Despite these “investments,” the regime in Kiev continues to find itself on increasing shaky ground, losing battle after battle in the conflict. Ukraine is about to retreat from Bakhmut, once declared a “stronghold” city by Ukraine’s President Zelensky.

When Zelensky went to Congress in December, he presented them with a flag from soldiers he said were fighting in Bakhmut.

"The fight for Bakhmut will change the trajectory of our war for independence & freedom," Zelensky said. Now, the fall of Bakhmut will serve as a massive strategic and moral failure for Kiev.

Making matters exponentially worse for Ukraine is the possibility that China will take a more active role in this conflict.

China is increasingly considering arming Russian forces, and it’s noticeably setting off alarm bells in Washington.

China’s economy is ten times bigger than Russia’s, and counteracting the support coming in from D.C. would serve as a significant boost for an already progressing Russian military campaign.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken demanded that China take this idea off the table.

“We did very clearly warn China about the implications and consequences of going through with providing such support,” he said. “We will not hesitate, for example, to target Chinese companies or individuals that violate our sanctions, or otherwise engaged in supporting the Russian war effort.”

And earlier Wednesday, the White House press secretary labeled TikTok a “potential national security risk,” opening the door to a ban of the social media platform.

More broadly, the China quarrell is about much more than the D.C. Globalist American Empire’s once-unchecked campaigns concerning Ukraine.

Sensing an imperial power in decline, China is increasingly challenging America’s status as the global hegemon, and they're doing so on multiple fronts. Beijing is also turning up the heat on Taiwan, which is not very committed to its own self-defense.

The CCP seems no longer afraid of the repercussions of upsetting the people in charge here. Over the past few years, they've become much more aggressive on the political, economic, and military fronts. And their statements vis-a-vis Russia may have been the political straw that broke the D.C. camel’s back.

