What should we do (or not do) about Cuba?
Beware of calls for military action.
|0:00
|-13:50
What should we do, or not do, about the situation in Cuba today? In this Dossier Podcast, we discuss the lessons learned of the 21st century of U.S. warfare, and the dangers of using hypothetical ideas to warrant military action. We all want Cubans to live free, prosperous lives, but we also need to remember that the fundamental role of a military is to protect our sovereignty and security. Let me know what you think!
|3
|5
