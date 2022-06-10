Is the Biden Administration purposely destroying reliable energy in the United States?

I have no doub t in my mind that this is very much a deliberate undertaking. It is most certainly a controlled demolition, and it is causing unprecedented carnage to American economic productivity and prosperity. However, it remains unclear what exactly is driving the current administration to pursue this “green transition” policy.

Here’s my take, based on too many years of experience (feel free to weigh in via the comments section) operating in The Swamp among this crowd:

Solar and Wind Scamming

No, you can’t run a nation on solar and wind. But the people in charge of the power and the money want to pretend otherwise.

The ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) movement has become the perfect instrument for the cartelization of our ruling class, and it continues to prevent outsiders from challenging the regime-connected insiders in Wall Street and Washington, D.C.

The “green transition” is the favored slogan for the ESG mafia to continue vacuuming up power and influence, while making it virtually impossible for non-conforming individuals and businesses in America to deploy their capital successfully.

Enormously powerful, regime-connected institutions like Blackrock and Vanguard, with a combined $18 trillion dollars in assets under management, continue to appeal to the carbon scam, because it forces compliance under the guise of “saving the earth.”

Nobody in these institutions — or, on the government side of things, the handful of somewhat serious level headed individuals who work in the Biden Administration — actually believe in the climate hoax, but they are happy to deploy it as a political weapon to protect the ruling class. Susan Rice doesn’t believe in the climate hoax. Larry Fink doesn’t believe in the climate hoax. It’s all a giant boondoggle to protect their interests.

Eco Justice Warriors

The Democratic Party base has a significant percentage of True Believers who are convinced the world will soon cease to exist, due to “climate change.” Of course, there is no real evidence supporting that argument. Nonetheless, the “green transition” rhetoric plays very well with this growing contingent, and it may inspire them to come out to the polls in November.

[ Subscribe to my new podcast on Callin. It’s free! ]

These individuals and groups truly believe that humans are to blame for the harming of Gaia. In order to prevent the apocalypse, they tell us, we must largely cease to exist, and eliminate our “carbon footprint.” If it means unaffordable reliable energy, that’s a feature, not a bug.

Share

NGOs like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the narrative and ideas shop of the ruling class (they popularized the infamous Build Back Better and The Great Reset slogans), presents itself as the organizational power behind the eco justice warrior movement. But unlike the True Believers, the WEF, similar to its ruling class comrades, leverages this movement to stay atop the global power hierarchy.

Preventing Monetary Disaster

Inflation is soaring and monetary debasement continues at unprecedented levels. And the people who control the money (who are responsible for getting the country into this mess in the first place) are promoting the “green transition” to slow down consumption, and therefore, promote a means to avert economic catastrophe.

In short, all of these forces have adopted the Marxist adage that the ends justify the means. So according to this doctrine, it’s okay to lie to people in order to bring about “utopia.”

All of the major forces behind the “green transition” movement don’t actually care in the slightest about the environment. Those with genuine interest in enforcing the “green” doctrine — the scientifically inept eco justice warriors — are mere useful idiots for power hungry monsters.

Share