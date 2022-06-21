Ukraine is a total mess.

A mess of epic proportions.

And sponsored by the “Free World,” which, in 2022, hardly resembles anything having to do with freedom or any semblance of western tradition.

Let’s absorb the headlines of the past week alone.

Ukraine has banned the main opposition party in the country and seized its assets, while claiming that it is a Russian-influenced entity. As a buffer state between the West and Russia, Ukraine unsurprisingly has a significant percentage of the population (around 50% on average, give or take) that insists upon cordial relations with Russia. In banning their chief opposition, the Zelensky government has just disenfranchised around half the country.

[Check out my sponsor, Swan Bitcoin, which gives The Dossier readers $10 in free Bitcoin just for signing up]

The Ukrainian government is currently involved in what amounts to an ethnic cleansing operation against anything Russian. This week, they decided that Russian books and music are now outlawed in the country. This comes despite Russian being the native language of around a third of Ukraine’s population.

Far from condemning this behavior, or insisting that Kiev hits the brakes on the fascist behavior, the West continues to embrace the Ukrainian regime as the Current Thing.

Weapons and money continue to flow into the country, and high-ranking western officials, including famous celebrities, continue to align themselves with the troubled government there.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Hollywood celebrity Ben Stiller and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland have visited Ukraine, which we are told is in a day to day fight for its very survival. None were wearing protective gear in an apparent war zone.

On Tuesday, the Ruble reached a 7 year high compared to the dollar, and it’s now the best performing currency of 2022.

Russia, by all accounts, is accomplishing its primary military objectives in Ukraine. And this is being achieved despite over $100 billion dollars in western money allocated to the war effort, and a relentless campaign to supply Kiev with heavy weapons.

A desperate Europe, facing the prospect of a dark winter, has been forced to abandon its solar and wind ESG scams, while restarting reliable energy production. Russian energy companies, meanwhile, continue to see record numbers.

A failed military. A failed sanctions regime. Two continents in disarray.

Who knows, maybe it’s finally time to think about ending this humanitarian catastrophe, and bringing the parties together for a lasting peace.