The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released the major themes for its upcoming January 2023 Davos conference.

Each year, the WEF brings together a well-connected cadre of powerful public and private individuals and organizations behind heavily secured and invite-only doors for their annual meeting in Switzerland. Through this gathering, the global “elite” is provided a physical space to form narratives and ideas to bolster their power. The WEF is led by a comic book villain-like character in Klaus Schwab, its president. Schwab has dedicated his life to the advancement of a fascist agenda through which all power is controlled by the merger of the state and select corporate interests.

Davos is where these corporate and governmental power centers coalesce behind big action items. Themes such as Build Back Better, The Great Reset, and ESG were facilitated and advanced by Davos-connected entities.

This year’s Switzerland confab will be titled, “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.” The major themes for the gathering will include (along with my interpretation for what this stuff actually means in plain english):

“Addressing the Current Energy and Food Crises in the context of a New System for Energy, Climate and Nature”

Essentially, the WEF wants you to eat bugs while energy becomes unaffordable due to the purposeful destruction of the global reliable energy sector. The “green transition,” as they call it, is necessary to save the world from ending. If you have questions about the climate change narrative, you’re an evil “climate denier.” Just ask Greta!

“Addressing the Current High Inflation, Low Growth, High Debt Economy in the context of a New System for Investment, Trade and Infrastructure”

They will blame Putin and COVID for their reckless Keynesian monetary policy pursuits. They will say that it wasn’t the printing of trillions of dollars (which was used to enrich the global elite and increase the wealth gap) that caused a worldwide recession, it was THE RUSSIANS(!) and the “pandemic,” obviously!

“Addressing the Current Industry Headwinds in the context of a New System for Harnessing Frontier Technologies for Private Sector Innovation and Resilience”

ESG policies are failing because they are crushing businesses. This isn’t good news for Klaus Schwab and co., but they want you to know that your sacrifice is necessary to save Gaia.

“Addressing the Current Social Vulnerabilities in the context of a New System for Work, Skills and Care”

A bunch of bumper sticker jargon to convince you to hand over more of your personal sovereignty to the technocratic tyrants.

“Addressing the Current Geopolitical Risks in the context of a New System for Dialogue and Cooperation in a Multipolar World”

More climate hoax stuff and more coercion. You will own nothing and you will be happy. Obey the WEF and their friends. Let them take care of things for you, and they'll promise to keep you safe.

The WEF has not yet finalized its attendee list for the 2023 gathering. Just like last year, we will make sure The Dossier readers are the first to know who is attending the invite-only exclusive gathering.

