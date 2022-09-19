The World Economic Forum (WEF) has arrived in New York this week to continue its sustained attack on individual and national sovereignty, partnering with major legacy financial and media institutions to wage its campaign.

The WEF kicked off its Sustainable Development Impact Meetings on Monday in New York, hosting a technocratic tyranny themed confab (under the guise of a continuing “climate crisis”) on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly meetings.

The WEF, which serves as the narratives and ideas shop of the global ruling class, helped to popularize movements such as The Great Reset and the Build Back Better campaign, among other maneuvers designed to “transition” the world to a system of authoritarian “global governance.”

In New York, the WEF’s programming features the “climate crisis” front and center, as WEF President Klaus Schwab and his cantillionaire compatriots clearly understand this movement as the best opportunity to hoover up the remaining rights and property of individuals and nations.

The New York conference agenda will feature 8 panels, and unsurprisingly, all 8 are related to this “climate crisis.”

A video introducing the summit is up on the WEF website, featuring an “all star cast” that includes Al Gore and a BlackRock official.

“Younger generations are demanding a sense of purpose. They want to look at a company and say, ‘I am investing with you all for this reason,’” says BlackRock VP Pamela Chan, who also served as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and Global Shaper.

The opening panel, titled, “The Geo-Economics of Climate Change,” featured the President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund (funded through a $10 billion “donation” from Jeff Bezos), along with Borge Brende, the president of the WEF.

Two panels slated to run Tuesday will feature big names at MSNBC and CNN. MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle will headline the “green transition” and “the future of work panel.” Another panel, titled “tackling disinformation,” will showcase CNN VP Rachel Smolkin.

“Disinformation is not new. Examples of disinformation and so-called fake news campaigns are plentiful,” the introduction to the CNN session reads, “But with increasing fears about the cost of living – exacerbated by the pandemic and the energy crisis – it is now more critical than ever to tackle disinformation head-on.”

On Wednesday, the WEF will host a “Web3's Climate Impact” meeting. Web3 is a term coined by one of the cofounders of Ethereum, a digital asset that was recently reengineered into the foundation for a potential global Central Bank Digital Currency.

The “Web3” panel features a variety of “crypto” executives who want to “support positive climate action.”

WEF will round out its New York summit with a committee on plastic pollution, featuring a variety of government ministers.

Legacy NGO, finance, and media institutions want to convince you that your best live means that "you will own nothing and you will be happy." To the WEF and their backers, they seek to employ the New York discussions as a springboard to advance that agenda.

