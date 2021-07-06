The Dossier Podcast

We never should have gone to Afghanistan

Dossier Podcast

Jordan Schachtel
Jul 6CommentShare
  
0:00
-11:19

In this episode of The Dossier podcast, I discuss why I think it was a mistake to enter Afghanistan in the first place. There was no war to be won. There was no threat to American sovereignty to defend. The “graveyard of empires” was from the very beginning, a meaningless place to target for invasion.

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →