We never should have gone to Afghanistan
Dossier Podcast
|0:00
|-11:19
In this episode of The Dossier podcast, I discuss why I think it was a mistake to enter Afghanistan in the first place. There was no war to be won. There was no threat to American sovereignty to defend. The “graveyard of empires” was from the very beginning, a meaningless place to target for invasion.
