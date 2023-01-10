Albert Bryan, the Democrat governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), has emerged from hiding and finally authorized his comms team to speak about his decision to fire his attorney general on New Year’s Eve. The incident occurred just days after she filed a bombshell lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for their alleged role in financing Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking empire.

On December 27th, Denise George, the fired AG, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, alleging the country’s largest bank “knowingly, negligently, and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the [Jeffrey] Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

That same day, President Joe Biden arrived on the island for a pre-planned vacation. Then, on New Year’s Eve, AG George was swiftly fired, and it has since remained entirely unexplained, with the governor’s office refusing to comment on the record for almost two weeks.

On Monday, the governor’s office finally spoke about the matter, telling a local paper (behind a paywall) that her firing had nothing to do with the Epstein case.

The governor’s spokesperson, Richard Motta, told the Virgin Islands Daily News on Monday:

“The AG was not relieved of her duties because of Epstein or the JPMorgan suit. In fact, the governor supported the AG in going about seeking justice for the victims.”

The Virgin Islands Daily News went on to add that “conspiracy theorists on social media have even speculated that George’s firing may have involved President Joseph Biden, who recently visited St. Croix on vacation.”

In reporting on the saga, The Dossier has explained the possibility of an undisclosed quid pro quo between the Biden Administration (which has a history of these deals) and the governor’s office.

Another local paper, The Virgin Islands Consortium, maintained Monday that George’s filing of the lawsuit was indeed the direct reason for her termination. The paper claims that the AG filed the lawsuit without first discussing it with Governor Bryan.

In his statement, Motta added:

“If Governor Bryan was trying to protect Epstein or whatever the narrative is, he would’ve relieved the AG of her duties two years ago when she initially pursued the case. He simply grew frustrated over the years with the lack of communication and focus on local matters under the purview of the AG’s office — like the morgue situation which has not been rectified.”

Rather noticeably, the governor’s office never did explain why they fired the AG on New Year’s Eve, of all days.

Denise George, who has also maintained a low profile since being forced aside, released a statement Monday, calling on the governor to advance her lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase:

“Serving as the Attorney General of the United States Virgin Islands for nearly four years has been the greatest privilege of my career. I have had the honor of leading a talented Department of Justice staff, who have worked with enormous skill, dedication, and integrity every single day of my tenure.”

She added:

“I devoted most of my career to public service as a government lawyer and prosecutor. I am enormously proud of what we have accomplished during my tenure, including successful prosecutions of violent crimes and elderly financial fraud; boosting sex offender registry enforcements to protect public safety; and collecting millions of dollars in consumer protection lawsuits including from the opioid crisis. There is still important work to be pursued to ensure that the entities and individuals who participated in Epstein’s sex trafficking operations are held accountable irrespective of their political or economic power or stature. That is why I stand firm in my belief that the lawsuit I filed against JPMorgan Chase in our pursuit of justice must continue. No institution, organization or person should be off-limits, no matter how wealthy or powerful. The people are owed justice.”

In November, under the purview of Denise George, Epstein's estate settled with the USVI government and paid out $105 million in cash and half of the proceeds from the sale of Epstein Island.

