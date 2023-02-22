Vivek Ramaswamy came out of nowhere, and now he’s running for president.

Like many Americans, Mr Ramaswamy popped up on my radar due to his effective and passionate voice against the ESG and DEI movements, the climate hoax, and the woke cult, for which he deserves a lot of credit.

Yet suddenly, he’s a featured television mainstay on the likes of Fox News, CNBC, and elsewhere. Over the past few months, the 37 year old has suddenly, almost improbably, captured millions of eyes and ears with his passionate and articulate declarations against these agenda items.

On Tuesday evening, in an appearance on the Tucker Carlson Show, the pharma founder and Yale Law grad announced that he was running for president. Yes, commander in chief. Head honcho of the whole country. President of the United States!

A man who was almost an entire unknown before 2022 has thrown his hat in the ring for the nation’s highest office, so it’s time to do some real vetting.

There’s so little we actually know about Vivek Ramaswamy, other than his clearly carefully crafted brand.

Who is the real Vivek Ramaswamy? Let’s get started.

Soros, the WEF, and Wikipedia edits

Ramaswamy was indeed nominated and selected as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader in 2021, which is an obvious, massive red flag. However, Ramaswamy claims an alibi, explaining on social media:

What he has yet to explain is his longtime association with Soros, inc.

For reasons unknown, Ramaswamy’s Wikipedia page was recently updated that deleted information about his religion and his association with Soros, Inc.

Writing for the Wall Street Journal in 2020, Ramaswamy unveiled his opening salvo against the WEF and BlackRock’s “stakeholder capitalism” model. However, later in the piece, he confusingly declared: “I would love to have BlackRock as a shareholder if my company ever goes public.”

China

Ramaswamy is known for his recent tough talk on China. On Tucker Carlson’s show, Ramaswamy said that as president, he would have America reorient all of its supply chains away from China.

However, Ramaswamy was a featured speaker at a Shanghai investment conference in 2018. Moreover, he has launched companies out of China and formed partnerships with Chinese firms. In one such deal, Ramaswamy’s Roivant partnered with the CIVIC Group, a state-owned investment company of the Chinese government, to launch an outfit called Sinovant Sciences.

As recently as February 2022, Ramaswamy’s Roivant listed subsidiary companies in China, according to SEC filings.

Covid-19 and the mRNA gene juice

The biotech entrepreneur has repeatedly tried to find a niche in the gene therapy business, and therefore, he’s unsurprisingly a big proponent of mRNA shots. In January 2022, he wrote an article in the Wall Street Journal declaring that social distancing and cloth masks work to stop viruses, but that it needed to stop so that people can avoid antigenic drift. He added, “The most important step in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic was the distribution of vaccines.”

Ramaswamy has extensive business ties to Pfizer. Roivant, which was founded by Ramaswamy, has partnered with the taxpayer-looting pharma cartel boss on several occasions.

A brief search of his social media history found no evidence that Ramawswamy has ever critiqued Pfizer.

Roivant has also sued Moderna, claiming patent infringement related to its disastrous lipid nanoparticle delivery system, which has shown to wreak havoc on the entire human body.

Business acumen

Ramaswamy is estimated to have a net worth of an impressive $500 million, though it’s unclear how he accumulated these funds, or if that number, which is a bit outdated, currently stands. Perhaps it’s from a series of business ventures through which he successfully cashed out, but the trail left behind leaves a lot to be desired.

Sio Gene Therapies, a company founded by Ramaswamy, recently announced plans to dissolve after years of failing to advance any successful drug candidates. Once valued at billions of dollars, Sio currently has a market cap of around $30 million, as it recently failed to find a buyer for the troubled corporation.

Roivant Sciences, founded by Ramaswamy (he was also CEO until 2021 but remained on the board), lost almost a billion dollars last year, and has lost on average $650 million each year since 2019, according to the company’s financial statements. In 2018, the company was described as akin to a “bloodbath” after its prized Alzheimer drug (which formed the basis for the creation of Roivant) failed clinical trials. Over the last quarter, Roivant brought in only $12 million in revenue and had a net income of negative $291.59 million. Ramaswamy stepped down from the board of Roivant after announcing his presidential run, according to a company statement.

Ramaswamy’s latest venture is Strive Asset Management, which he founded in 2022 with the mission to combat the ESG agenda in corporate America. Strive has set up a series of passively managed ETFs (through which Strive takes an above average fee) in order to purchase stock in pro-ESG/woke companies, promising to use customer’s proxy voices to convince these corporations to depart from that agenda. Since its founding, Strive has published four letters to select companies asking them to change course.

Critics of Ramaswamy have pointed out that Strive is effectively damaging its own mission right off of the bat by first purchasing shares and proceeding to add to the value of these companies, and then later hoping to convince them by proxy letter and/or vote to change their behaviors.

What’s the real agenda?

It seems that Vivek Ramaswamy knows full well that he will not actually be a serious contender for president. He has already spoken about wanting to merely be able to make the debate stage. His campaign website does not discuss his platform in any detail at all. It only shares clips of his media appearances and it is largely nothing more than a donation page.

What is Vivek Ramaswamy actually running for? First, maybe we can get some more clarity about who this man really is and what he believes.

