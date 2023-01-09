The Dossier has acquired a list that includes the full Biden Administration and congressional delegation that the U.S. is bringing to Davos this year for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Switzerland.

The delegation includes some top Biden Administration officials — and very noticeably, two intelligence chiefs (DNI and FBI) — along with 13 members of Congress, which includes 10 democrats and 3 republicans.

Last year, the congressional delegation amounted to 19 members, 12 democrats and 7 republicans. The smaller delegation speaks volumes in the face of the massive blowback the World Economic Forum has received in the United States.

The confirmed delegation includes:

Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines

United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray

United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Senator James Risch (R-ID)

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)

Representative Don Beyer (D-VA)

Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX)

Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA)

Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY)

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA)

Representative Maria Salazar (R-FL)

Representative Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ)

Representative Juan Vargas (D-CA)

And make sure to read the latest scoop from The Dossier, which includes the entire attendees list:

Share