Untapped market: Pfizer, Moderna target children & infants to sustain record-breaking COVID shot profits

Despite the reality that children and teens are at near zero risk from COVID-19, Pfizer and Moderna are attempting to make sure every kid across the world is supplied with and coerced into taking mRNA shots. To make up for a projected drop in 2022 COVID shot income, the two outfits have zero moral objections to attempting to harvest this potentially massive untapped market.

As I reported Tuesday in The Dossier, the companies have made tens of billions of dollars in 2021 profits off the backs of U.S. and global taxpayers. And the companies have signaled to shareholders that they will need to expand their “customer” base in order to achieve the same success in the future.

In recent quarterly reports and financial statements, the two companies have made it crystal-clear that their strategy involves preying upon the most vulnerable. In order to make up for potential lost COVID-19 mRNA shot profits, due to an expected decline in adult demand, they’re doubling down on the untapped child COVID shot market.

Thanks to aggressive wheeling and dealing in Washington, D.C., Pfizer currently has a monopoly over the U.S. 5-17 year old COVID shot market. The FDA recently cleared the Pfizer shots for children, while conceding during its committee hearing that the Government Health outfit has no idea about the long term risks to children.

Moderna hopes to soon receive authorization to enter this untapped market as a competitor. However, the FDA has currently delayed authorizing the Moderna shots for 12-17 year olds. Their primary concern surrounds the potential side effect of myocarditis. It was also an issue in the Pfizer submission, but it did not stop their stamp of authorization.

Pfizer and Moderna will soon report “data” from the trials of their COVID injections for those 2- to 4 years old. Next quarter, the companies are expected to provide results from those 6 months to less than 2 years old.

Pfizer currently employs a whopping 83 lobbyists to convey its corporate interests to the federal government (Moderna, a much smaller organization, employs 15), and its lobbying army is paying dividends. The pharmaceutical giant just received CDC authorization for its COVID shot regimen for 5 to 11 year olds.

The Biden Administration has already sent billions of dollars in taxpayer funds for this endeavor. Over the past few months, the U.S. government has been purchasing hundreds of millions of “pediatric doses” of the shots. Now, some 28 million American children — who, statistically speaking, face near zero risk from COVID-19 — are “eligible” for the Pfizer shots.

Struggling to read through his announcement, President Joe Biden declared Wednesday that the move is a “major step forward” for America in “our fight to defeat the virus.” The statement hardly makes any sense. Contrary to Biden’s repeated public assertions that the shots stop the spread of the virus, the shots do not in fact stop the spread of the virus.

In addition to a planned fourth shot and potential seasonal COVID-19 booster injections, Pfizer and Moderna want to expand the COVID-19 shot regimen to every single person on the planet, regardless of their individual risk profile.

Who needs the shots more, Big Pharma or your kids?

