It’s a “done deal.”

Congressional sources tell The Dossier that there is a strong enough appetite in Congress, given the unanimously pro-war Democratic voting bloc, and the significant amount of Republicans who support the perpetual funding of the Zelensky government in Ukraine, to pass a bill by the end of next week that will deliver tens of billions of dollars into Kiev’s coffers.

The Dossier discussed the voting blocs with congressional staff multiple representatives on Capitol Hill, and it is clear that there is indeed some strong resistance to additional heaps of war funding among some factions of the GOP. However, Republican leadership and a majority of Republicans in the Senate continue to support the blank check Ukraine policy.

On Wednesday, the Senate will convene for a classified briefing on Ukraine, through which unnamed intelligence officials in the Biden Administration will make senators feel more comfortable about the merits of forcing the U.S. taxpayer to involuntarily support the White House’s proposed $38 billion overseas grant.

The Ukraine aid will be attached to a mammoth spending bill set to be approved by Congress this month. Republican and Democratic leadership is negotiating on several attachments to the bill, but according to multiple sources, the Ukraine aid is considered a lock.

Congressional leadership has decried calls for oversight of the money transfers, describing such transparency measures as “Russian propaganda.”

Notably, the $38 billion Biden Admin ask is the exact same number requested by Zelensky to fulfill his country’s expected 2023 budgetary deficit. That’s not a coincidence. The Biden Administration has already acknowledged that they intend on keeping Kiev onsides in Afghanistan-like bribery fashion through subsidizing the salaries of their entire government.

Having already sent around $100 billion to Kiev, the United States taxpayer is now financing virtually the entirety of its government. While Europe has become increasingly war weary, the U.S. government has continued to remain all-in on the effort. However, the monetary gravy train that is the Russia-Ukraine war is becoming increasingly more costly, and globalist international monetary organizations are throwing out more and more insane numbers. And given that Ukraine has long been considered one of the most corrupt countries in Europe, most of the money “disappears” upon crossing the border.

