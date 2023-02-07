Learn to Invest in Fine art

Some good news:

Two of the Beagles that were saved from a breeding mill in Virginia — which was used as a feeder company for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to conduct inhumane, horrific experiments on puppies — will be featured in this weekend’s Puppy Bowl.

“Allison and Briscoe were amongst 4,000 beagles removed from Envigo's breeding facility after investigators found hundreds of unexplained puppy deaths and more than 70 animal welfare violations at the massive lab,” Southern Living reports.

Tragically, the dogs were bred purely to be used for private and government funded experiments. The NIH and Dr Anthony Fauci’s NIAID were some of the Virginia supplier’s biggest customers, according to PETA.

The White Coat Waste project found that Fauci’s NIAID spent upwards of $1.68 million on the horrific Beagle experiments.

Last year, the Beagle Freedom Project issued a statement to Fauci declaring that what his agency “does to these animals is nothing short of criminal,” adding that “it is time to end it, and now the world is watching,”

After lots of private pressure was applied to the Cumberland County, Virginia Beagle breeding facility, they agreed to shut it down.

Both puppies have already been adopted, according to reports.

The Puppy Bowl airs on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 pm. on Animal Planet

