Trouble in Trudeauland: Reporting on Canada's COVID tyranny (w/ Marie Oakes)

Living on the authoritarian side of Canada's provincial Iron Curtain.

Today on The Dossier Podcast we were joined by Marie Oakes, a fellow podcaster and writer for the Canada-based Westphalian Times. Marie and I discussed the current COVID craziness in Canada, including how the country has essentially split provincially into an East-West divide over individual freedom. We also discussed the current political situation up North, the so-called “loyal opposition” on the right, Justin Trudeau’s future prospects, and what Canada’s trajectory means for what’s coming to America in the near future.

