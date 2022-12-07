Several high level Biden Administration officials will participate in a conference Wednesday and Thursday where organizers have declared the zoonotic origin theory of Covid-19 as “science,” and the ultimate result of human impact in the environment.

The Global Health Council (GHC), an outfit funded by the U.S. government and the Gates Foundation, along with smaller private donors, will kick off its annual conference Wednesday afternoon. The GHC is a leftwing organization aligned with climate change fanaticism and the priorities of the degrowth movement, and it seeks to promote ESG policies to facilitate these outcomes.

On Thursday morning, Jim Levy, a top State Department official, will appear on a GHC panel that declares, “Important new science strongly supports zoonotic origins for COVID-19,” adding that “human impact on ecosystems” might be to blame for the outbreak.

Levy will be joined by a VP at EcoHealth, the Wuhan lab-linked organization that attempted to cover up its role in conducting dangerous coronavirus experiments in China, which were funded in part by Anthony Fauci’s NIAID.

The panel description reveals an emphasis on rolling back human impact on the environment. This notion forms the core objective for the climate hysteria movement, which is fully embraced by the U.S. Government Health establishment. In addition to supporting the zoonotic origin theory, these actors now speculate, without evidence, that human interference in the environment may have caused the claimed zoonotic spillover event.

The panel is sponsored by Preventing Pandemics At The Source (PPATS), a spin off of a non-profit outfit called Dalberg Catalyst, which has also received millions of dollars from the Gates Foundation and The Rockefeller Foundation. Additionally, a senior World Economic Forum official sits on its board. The billionaire-funded PPATS acts to disseminate the evidence-free notion that human impact is driving pandemics. Last week, Anthony Fauci published a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine embracing the idea that the pandemic was caused by human “encroachment on nature.”

Levy is far from the only Biden Admin official appearing at the event. He will be joined at the conference by top officials from the State Department, Treasury Department, and National Security Council.

Now three years into Covid hysteria, there remains deep suspicions about the role played by both the U.S. government health establishment and their Chinese counterparts in potentially sparking the outbreak. Investigators and journalists have pointed to the dangerous U.S. and Chinese Communist Party-funded coronavirus experiments conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the potential epicenter for the pandemic.

The U.S. government health establishment, through Dr Anthony Fauci and his colleagues, have long insisted upon a “zoonotic origin” for the outbreak, claiming that the virus made the leap from bats to humans at a nearby wet market in Wuhan, China.

For the dangerous virus research, the EcoHealth Alliance served as the funding and research bridge between the U.S. and Chinese health establishments. EcoHealth — and particularly its leader, Peter Daszak — has come under lots of scrutiny in recent years. The outfit has received millions of dollars in grants from the Fauci-led NIAID specifically to study and conduct experiments on gain of function research related to coronaviruses. Many of these initiatives were launched at the infamous Wuhan virology lab. The U.S. health establishment continues to fund EcoHealth despite its role in the gain of function controversy.

For several years, top U.S. government health officials (Fauci, former NIH Director Francis Collins, etc.) and their partners at EcoHealth have sought to delegitimize and demonize any scientists and journalists who raise questions about the zoonotic origin theory. Daszak, for his part, has refused to comply with congressional Covid-19 origins investigations.

The Biden Administration has yet to provide much clarity over its current position on the lab leak vs zoonotic origin debate. Through their robust attendance at the Global Health Council conference, it appears the Biden Administration is more than comfortable continuing to endorse the zoonotic origin camp.

