"Too dangerous"? There is no record of a student EVER transmitting the coronavirus to a teacher

Teachers unions and COVID-19 panic mongers across the United States continue to claim, without evidence, that it’s “too dangerous” for teachers to go back to work, citing the supposed transmission threat posed by surrounding themselves with students, who they argued could be huge vectors for COVID-19.

Thanks to some renowned scientists in the UK, the “too dangerous” claim has been completely rebutted in short order. There is no scientific rationale to keep our schools closed indefinitely

There is no demonstrated case anywhere in the world, now eight months into the COVID-19 pandemic, of a school child transmitting the novel coronavirus to a teacher, a UK professor of infectious disease epidemiology revealed Tuesday.

With dozens of countries in the process of are having already launched full school re-openings (the United States is lagging tragically behind on this front), a renowned scientist has made it clear that the threat to teachers is overblown, if not nonexistent.

Mark Woolhouse, the infectious disease expert, told The Times of London: “One thing we have learnt is that children are certainly, in the 5 to 15 brackets from school to early years, minimally involved in the epidemiology of this virus. “They are probably less susceptible and vanishingly unlikely to end up in hospital or to die from it.

Prof Woolhouse adds: “There is increasing evidence that they rarely transmit. For example, it is extremely difficult to find any instance anywhere in the world as a single example of a child transmitting to a teacher in school. There may have been one in Australia but it is incredibly rare.”

Woolhouse said digging up the fact that children did not transmit the coronavirus was a “very hard won” endeavor.

“We had to go into full lockdown while we accumulated this information. It is absolutely vital that we use this information in managing whatever happens in the future, so that we can target whatever measures we take much better at where they are needed. For example, most governments in Europe now recognise that stopping children playing outside was not needed, and most governments will probably now say that going to school as normal is safe. We can use that information in the future.”

Here’s the full article. It’s behind a paywall, but most of the big quotes are above: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/no-known-case-of-teacher-catching-coronavirus-from-pupils-says-scientist-3zk5g2x6z

America’s next generation should not be the ones paying for the failures and cowardice of our politicians and “public health experts.”

The evidence says: open up the schools!