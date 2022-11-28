There are several politicians who appear to greatly regret their roles in facilitating the creation and expansion of the biomedical security state, but wouldn’t dare to admit. Even with the advantage of hindsight, very few have decided to spend much time relitigating their actions.

How do we deal with them moving forward?

And do they deserve a second chance to lead once more?

Whether you like it or not, advantageous politics in 2022 means never admitting to a bad decision, expressing regret, or apologizing for detrimental actions, regardless of one’s currently held sentiments about these previous decisions. The strategy of never apologizing under almost any circumstances has undoubtedly paid dividends to those who aspire to higher office. For the charismatic leader, apologizing betrays weakness, and passionate supporters of today’s charismatic leaders have made it clear that they don’t intend to request an apology anyway.

For the continually increasing class of politicians who are widely suspected of having unspoken regret about their Covid policies, these individuals seem to have fallen into two camps. One group takes pains to avoid any discussion about the issue, while the other prefers to rearrange the narrative into a more suitable frame.

Former President Donald Trump belongs in the latter class. In public, he frequently half-heartedly recycles a line about having saved millions of lives and developed a warpspeed vaccine. Trump never gets into too much detail and remains on script before quickly moving on to the next subject.

In the early days of Covid Mania, and crossing into the “vaccine” era, Donald Trump acted in parallel to the unanimous decisions made across the world. There is no need to give a step by step rundown of 45’s actions. Most readers of The Dossier are already well aware of these fateful days and months. And through his reported private thoughts, it seems that there is no doubt that Trump is aware of how badly he screwed up (as it ended up costing him the presidency). Trump knows what it would mean to apologize for the historic botch job. For now, he has decided not to “own it.” He probably never will, at least on the record.

The Trump Covid strategy is not necessarily unwise, and it has paid dividends elsewhere.

Newly reinstated Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu provides evidence for the suitability of never apologizing or discussing past blunders. He is another world leader who lost his seat of power due to his own policies. Unlike Trump’s carefully crafted, bland Covid policy narrative, Netanyahu prefers not to discuss the issue at all. While forcing Israelis through devastating and truly insane lockdowns, Netanyahu also infamously executed the worst deal imaginable for his country, paying Pfizer a fortune to allow his citizens to have access to the shoddy mRNA gene therapies developed by the pharma giant.

Earlier this month, the Israeli public gave Netanyahu’s party enough votes to form a coalition that allowed him to lead once more.

Trump and Netanyahu are far from the only leaders to express unspoken regret in private for their roles in facilitating the last three years of awfulness, but they present a fascinating case study for two reasons.

First and foremost, if you ask their loyal supporters, many hold the Covid security state in absolute contempt. Trump and Netanyahu supporters are more likely to err on the side of freedom and national sovereignty. On the other side of the fence, plenty of unapologetic tyrants (many of whom still support the Safety Regime) have coasted to reelection thanks to their progressive authoritarian constituency.

Secondly, they possess great charisma, and both are bonded by strong nationalist sentiment. Trump and Netanyahu are given the benefit of the doubt because they are recognized as individuals who are leaders of nations, and not ideological globalists who would sell out their own nationals to Wilsonian ideals. At least according to their supporters, these leaders want to protect the interests of the citizens of their respective nations. The most fervent loyalists, despite their views on pandemic policy, have swiftly forgiven their sins with respect to Covid policymaking. However, the same sentiment would not be offered to the progressive authoritarian globalists.

