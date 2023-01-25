Before we get to the story, a quick reminder to everyone reading the piece:

Tiffany Dover’s case is a matter of national interest, but she is not a public figure, and never asked to be one. Please respect Dover and her family.

We have a major update on Tiffany Dover, the nurse who made national news — and remains surrounded by mystery and intrigue — following her televised collapse onto the ground after becoming one of the nation’s first recipients of the Pfizer mRNA Covid “vaccine,” and her long disappearance thereafter.

The shocking incident sparked endless speculation and inquiry around the nation, with many entertaining the possibility that Tiffany Dover was severely injured by the vaccine, or even worse. Concerns went into overdrive following her long disappearance from social media, and the failure of the corporate press to locate her, with many assuming the worst as the only explanation for Dover complete vanishing from the public spotlight.

The Dossier has found several short social media videos proving that Dover is very much alive. This is the first video evidence that has emerged since Dover’s disappearance in December of 2020.

We had previously uncovered lots of physical evidence of Dover’s whereabouts, such as documents showing that she renewed her nursing license and papers showing her signature on mortgage documents. However, until today, we did not see the evidence.

After a long hiatus, Dover has reemerged on social media, albeit in somewhat clandestine fashion.

Recent video were posted today and Tuesday from a TikTok account account belonging to Tiffany Dover, and featuring her. It is very likely that the account belongs to Dover because the old username for the account was “tiffanypontesdover,” The Dossier has found. The new account username refers to Dover and her daughter.

Another TikTok video, which was posted last week, features Dover lip synching to a song that came out in June of 2022.

Yes, Dover appears to have changed her hair color, but the person in the video is indeed her. Additionally, we found two other videos from other Instagram and TikTok accounts that were published in 2022 featuring Dover. Those videos are from friends and family, and in order to protect privacy, we will just reference them here and not link to them.

Finally, there is evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that Tiffany Dover is indeed alive, and seemingly well. Surely, it is a great relief to those concerned about her whereabouts.

However, there are still many questions surrounding her case.

Several of her family members have alluded to a potential non disclosure agreement between she, her employer, and unnamed outside parties, which could very much explain her long silence. Unfortunately, nobody has been willing to go on the record to discuss the NDA matter. We will remain on the lookout for any updates and will continue to follow leads involving the silencing of Tiffany Dover.

