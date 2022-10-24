Today is a truly “historic” day for the United Kingdom. However, once you get past his outer layer, newly enshrined British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is nothing more than the latest version of a WEF-designed (World Economic Forum) prime minister robot.

He is the same version as Justin Trudeau, but programmed with different talking points. This “conservative” politician, whose agenda seeks the same endgame as his liberal opponents, promotes the globalist Malthusian ideals currently inundating the anglosphere and the greater Western world.

He’s well spoken, well educated, and he checks the “historic” box not because of any ideas he may have, but purely because of his ethnic background. Most importantly, Rishi Sunak does not appear to possess a single independent thought. Nobody outside of his inner circle knows what he actually believes. Rishi Sunak follows the script.

Unfortunately, the science of robotics remains imperfect, and Sunak sometimes has his malfunctions. In his speech today accepting a seeming dictatorial coronation, he appeared to be glitching.

Anyhow, the British NPC class has already hailed him as the savior of their nation.

Rishi Sunak was groomed for this moment for decades. This Oxford-educated politician was kept far away from the filthy “working class.” He promotes an agenda that seeks to serve the already established global ruling class, but would surely impose ruin upon the rest of humanity.

Sunak is a passionate advocate for the deindustrialization campaign known as “net zero.” He recently cut a promo for the World Economic Forum stressing his commitment to the climate hoax. “The challenge of climate change is clear, and it is urgent. We need to ensure a positive and fair transition to net zero,” Sunak said in the video.

The newly enshrined PM also supports the continuing centralization of society, through the installation of political and financial surveillance through Digital ID, a Chinese Community Party-like Social Credit Score system, and a Central Bank Digital Currency system. According to reports, his billionaire in laws are heavily invested in surveillance and digital identity schemes.

Like a good WEF bot, Rishi Sunak is always supportive of The Current Thing, or the current PR campaigns of the globalist ruling class. From his fervent advocacy for failed mRNA injections, to his blank check support for the Ukrainian boondoggle.

Sunak has already doubled down on The Current Thing. As one of his first acts as Prime Minister, Sunak placed an op-ed in the Kiev Post to showcase his support for the war effort.

In becoming prime minister Monday, Rishi Sunak is just the latest of many heads of state to deploy the rhetoric and policies of the anti-human, Great Reset, Build Back Better agenda.

Share





