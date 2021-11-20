The war on the ‘unvaccinated’ is a desperate attempt to demonize and destroy the control group

The ruling class is very worried about non-compliant citizens.

I wanted to turn your attention to a side by side comparison map comparing the COVID pandemic of last year to this year. It is a true “photo is worth a million words” tweet from Rational Ground’s Woke Zombie:

#US #COVID19 Nov. 19 2020 vs. Nov. 19 2021 Pretty amazing the symmetry.
Image

November 20th 2021

The symmetry is indeed amazing. And the conclusion, after over 600 days of COVID Mania, could not be more clear.

Not a single “public health expert”-hailed mitigation or suppression measure, including the COVID shots, has done anything significant to solve the reality that lots of people get sick during their area’s annual respiratory season. This global war on a virus is going about as well as the War on Afghanistan went when it came to eliminating the Taliban.

The lockdowns failed to stop a virus.

The universal masking regime failed to stop a virus.

The millions and millions of societal restrictions and business closures failed to stop a virus.

And now it’s become pretty clear that the highly-touted “miracle”  mRNA shots are failing to stop a virus.. 

Instead of accepting this reality, world governments are doubling, tripling, and quadrupling down on the madness. Despite incredibly high compliance rates, with an estimated 7.5+ billion COVID shots delivered in arms, the mRNA “cure” has not lived up to its admittedly impossible to achieve standards.

In the span of 6 months, we went from:

“You’re not gonna get COVID if you have these vaccinations”

#Biden "you're not gonna get #covid after these #vaccinations " #SleepyJoe #JoeBiden #BidenIsALaughingstock #BidensBorderCrisis #coronahoax #BidenDisaster

November 19th 2021

And  “vaccinated people don’t get the virus and don’t get sick”

From the 6 month old archives. The science has changed so much! CDC Director proclaims that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, do not get sick, and do not spread the virus. Just a reminder of how much gaslighting is going on today! It’s official: Vaccinated people don’t spread COVID-19CDC Director Rochelle Walensky this week declared that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.”fortune.com

November 20th 2021

And “all three vaccines are 100 percent effective against hospitalization and death”

All three vaccines are 100 per cent effective against death and hospitalisation, Fauci says All three vaccines are 100 per cent effective against death and hospitalisation, Fauci says’Waiting for a more effective vaccine is actually the worst thing you can do to lower your risk of getting severely ill and dying of Covid-19’independent.co.uk

February 28th 2021

To our current reality of another season of lockdowns, restrictions, and the usual, nonsensical “public health measures.”

7.5+ billion shots later, those of us who’ve followed the data closely have found out that all of the aforementioned statements, endorsed by the most renowned Government Health officials in the world, were complete nonsense. Weapons-grade nonsense. They were nowhere near remotely close to even representing a scintilla of truth. 

Today we know that the shots serve as something akin to a potential 6-9 month prophylactic with unknown long term side effects. The expiring efficacy, which was best observed through first mover nations like Israel and Ireland, brought about the booster shot regime, but no recognition from world governments that the shots seem to be expiring. The boosters have been sold under this weird idea that you can get “extra protection,” even though you’ve been told you were already “fully vaccinated.” 

Government Health officials and major pharmaceutical companies have leveraged these half truths, as part of a CYA campaign for elected officials, and a money grab for Pfizer, Moderna, and those interested in injecting 5 year olds with expiring experimental shots.

And the booster, which is the exact same formulation as the original shots, unsurprisingly seems to have the same lack of virus killing power as the first two shots.

In Gibraltar 🇬🇮, the most vaccinated place on Earth, 100% of the population is vaccinated and 40% with booster, but: 👇
Image

November 20th 2021

But you and I, we’re not the majority here, sadly. Those of us who are thinking clearly about this issue are a growing coalition, but we still face an uphill battle. 

World governments, with the assistance of Big Tech, have convinced the masses, without any legitimate evidence, that it’s the  “unvaccinated” who are responsible for our continuing COVID problem. 

Check out the logic used by the leader of Austria, the first Western country to mandate COVID shots on the entire population.

“Increasing the vaccination rate — and I think we’re all in agreement on this — is our only way to break out of this vicious cycle of viral waves and lockdown discussions for good,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, who has imposed a nationwide lockdown on his country, told the media this weekend. “We don’t want a fifth wave, we don’t want a sixth and seventh wave.”

Austrian Police Randomly Check the Vaccination Status of Shoppers After Lockdown of Unvaccinated

November 16th 2021

"It hurts that such measures still have to be taken." --Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg 🙄 swissinfo.ch/eng/reuters/au…Austria reimposes full lockdown, plans to make COVID vaccines compulsoryBy Francois Murphy VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections, and will require its whole population to get vaccinated as of February, the government said on Friday. Roughly two-thi…swissinfo.ch

November 19th 2021

Schallenberg is lying and he knows it. The shots will not prevent another wave of sickness. These “waves” are simply the reality of a seasonal respiratory effect that happens every single year. The global ruling class have been lying to the masses for a long time. They’d rather not admit to all of these sunk costs, so the political elite will continue to uphold the myth that the COVID shots are still some kind of magic bullet that they are not.

Those who did not comply from the beginning of COVID Mania serve to pose the biggest threat to the power of these maniacal politicians. That’s why they’re attacking us so ferociously. The political elite pretend as if they care about COVID, but it’s not the virus that is keeping them up at night. It’s those pesky individuals who refuse to bend the knee – those are the ones in the crosshairs. The control group is the biggest threat to the people in power. They simply can’t survive the political ramifications of a control group outperforming the citizens living under the weight of destructive COVID Mania mandates and societal edicts.

