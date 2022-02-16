Is it better to win a war without firing a shot, or rather, convince people that you stopped a “war” that never had a chance of actually starting?

With poll numbers continuing to tank, and midterm elections right around the corner, the Biden Administration desperately needs a win. It appears they’re enacting a bold strategy that involves first manifesting a crisis and then proceeding to take credit for solving the non-existent crisis they created.

For weeks, the White House has been telling us, without evidence, that the Russian military is on the verge of launching a massive land and air invasion into Ukraine. Citing apparent troop movements within Russia’s own territory on their border with Ukraine, the White House has continually signaled that Russia is swelling its numbers for an imminent attack.

The Kremlin, for its part, has remained pretty consistent in denying the allegation that it wants war in Ukraine. Though Russia has in recent years annexed parts of Ukraine (and we cannot dismiss the possibility that Moscow may annex more land), a territory with a long history of Russian control, Moscow has fervently denied the allegation that a massive military invasion was on the table. Russia’s successful Crimea annexation was met with almost no resistance, but we were continually told that this time, Vladimir Putin would seek pure, unfettered violence.

The United States government seems to be the only entity in the world that has advanced the imminent invasion narrative. Throughout Ukraine itself and the rest of Europe, nation states showcased, through their behavior, a posture of being unconvinced that anything significant was going to happen on the border. Even as the State Department urged Americans to evacuate Kiev, Ukrainians living right on the Russia border region went about their days without much concern.

Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan, a longtime political operative for Hillary Clinton, claimed in a recent briefing to reporters that Russia was ready to go full throttle into Ukraine.

“If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians without regard to their nationality,” Sullivan said. “A subsequent ground invasion would involve the onslaught of a massive force.”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price continued to perpetuate the narrative, claiming that Russia was creating a false flag pretext for war in Ukraine.

Beyond that, the supposed secret U.S. “intelligence reports” laundered through the corporate press warned of an even more brutal outcome.

Finally, White House officials and anonymous intelligence officials claimed, through their corporate press stenographers, that Putin’s war was going to start the invasion Wednesday morning. Barring some last minute diplomacy, the Kremlin was going to commit to action, we were told.

Clearly, the emphasis on last minute diplomacy was the seed they wanted to plant in the minds of Americans.

That invasion deadline has now come and gone. Don’t be surprised when the Biden White House attempts to claim that the result is a clear “victory” for America’s cognitively struggling commander in chief.

The Russian government, for its part, has proceeded to openly mock the idea that the Russian military was going to invade Ukraine.

The Biden Administration is not going to let a good crisis go to waste, especially when it comes to crises of the manufactured variety.