There was never anything scientific about it.

The “Fauci ouchie” has become weaponized by governments to act as a litmus test for compliance and conformity, and the FBI’s developing role in the process serves as the perfect example for how the purge is being conducted throughout the American government.

I wanted to turn your attention to a bombshell report that came out this evening from the great Kerry Picket, a former colleague who is now over at The Washington Times.

The headline reads: “Top agent exits FBI amid charge of political bias undermining Hunter Biden probe.”

Picket reports:

A senior FBI official in the bureau’s Washington field office has abruptly resigned after coming under congressional scrutiny for suspected political bias in handling the investigation of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer. The Washington Times learned that Timothy Thibault, an assistant special agent in charge, was forced to leave his post. The information came from two former FBI officials familiar with the situation.

You can read the full story here without crashing into the paywall. In short, the FBI guy who is in charge of monitoring political interference was engaging in political interference, and much worse.

Now, there are certainly many interesting side stories within this major development regarding the FBI’s top election integrity official being fired for political bias.

For several months, The Dossier has reported on the unscientific, political mRNA mandates being pursued by executive branch agencies within the Biden Administration, particularly the Department of Defense, which has unlawfully forced active duty service members to get injected with the gene juice.

It seemed obvious to anyone thinking clearly about this issue that the government’s mRNA mandates, especially in the military, are being leveraged to create ideological conformity within the ranks. Clearly, “readiness” is not a serious explanation for the mRNA mandate, given the minuscule threat posed by the coronavirus to young men, coupled with the troubling side effect profile of the shots.

Picket reported, via a whistleblower, that this is exactly what is happening at the FBI. This newly fired agent was allegedly dismissing unvaccinated agents to ensure political compliance within the Bureau.

The agent was allegedly “known for pushing out unvaccinated agents from the FBI’s election squad whom he suspected to be Trump supporters,” the story reads.

This is the real reason for the mRNA mandate. It’s the best way to clean house, ideologically.

Through an even wider scope, COVID Mania as a whole has involved powerful enterprises conducting routine power grabs, dividing up civil society, and installing political compliance tests into every avenue of daily life. The FBI’s reported role in this process serves as just one example of many more to come.

