The people in charge of the Biden Administration are sending Joe Biden to Egypt this weekend for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, which starts this Sunday.

Biden will be in attendance along with his esteemed “climate czar,” John Kerry, who was shamed into flying commercial this time around. Kerry's private jet made a reported 48 trips from when Biden took office to July 2022.

COP 27 will mark the 27th time that powerful nations will gather to fabricate ways to steal individual liberties in the name of climate change. Past meetings have been used to negotiate deals such as the infamous Paris Agreement, which continues to see an enormous amount of money robbed from citizens and dumped into a ruling class slush fund in the name of Gaia. President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, but President Biden rejoined it upon taking office.

Despite President Biden showing some clear signs of physical and cognitive degradation, the people in charge have decided to ship him off to Egypt.

For COP 26 last year in Scotland, some 400 private jets were flown in for the event, when Hollywood celebrities and power drunk politicians came from all over the world to lecture us mere plebs on the current “climate catastrophe.”

Other senior U.S. officials in the 2022 COP 27 delegation will include:

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State

Brian Deese, Director, National Economic Council, and BlackRock lackey

Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy and green transition fanatic

John Podesta, the slimy staple of every Democrat administration

Samantha Power, Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development

Jake Sullivan, the Trump-Russia hoaxer who serves as National Security Advisor

