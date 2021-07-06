The lockdowns will come back, if you let them
Beware of the annual respiratory season
|0:00
|-12:39
Today on The Dossier Podcast, I discuss the possibility of lockdowns coming back in the Fall and Winter. With a propagandized population and an “expert” class itching to usurp more power from the people, now is the time to mobilize against the potential for a future reimposition of lockdowns.
