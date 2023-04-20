Robert F Kennedy Jr gave a well-reviewed two hour speech last night when he announced his entry into the presidential race.

Here are the seven main points from the RFK Jr speech.

Ending the corrupt merger of corporations and the state

This trouble some system is what the feudalists and oligarchs at the World Economic Forum and BlackRock refer to as “public-private partnerships” or the paradoxically named “stakeholder capitalism.

Opposing lockdowns under any circumstances

RFK Jr emphasized that in no way can we let Public Health psychopaths run society again.

Giving former President Donald Trump a fair shake on his record for each issue, but holding him accountable for his decision to give too much political power to Government Health bureaucrats

Trump is unfairly demonized by the corporate media, but there are issues like empowering the maniacal Fauci-Birx clan that deserve further scrutiny.

Supporting free market capitalism and limited government

This especially pays homage to JFK, a renowned president among American society and an ardent capitalist and supporter of classical liberalism,

Conquering children’s illnesses

RFK Jr’s thesis is that too many vaccines are causing childhood illnesses, though he didn’t mention this directly in his speech.

Bringing the troops home

This plays well to the very real perception of an overstretched, damaged empire, deeply wounded by the extensive war footing of the post 9/11 foreign policy regime.

Openly discussing the merits of war

Distances himself from the war-happy Uniparty in Washington, D.C.

Similar themes to the presidency of his uncle, whose clear-headed analysis in the face of the military industrial regime’s ultra aggressive demands may have saved the world from nuclear annihilation.

Unfortunately, RFK Jr might be the last Kennedy Democrat alive

I’m sure that there are many who really enjoyed this speech and support RFK Jr’s bold platform. Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute, who was in attendance, wrote a great review for the Epoch Times.

Unfortunately for RFK Jr, however, he’s running for the nomination of a party that is freakishly opposed to every single one of his staple items.

The modern Democrat Party is the party of Keynesian economics, transgenderism, Big Pharma obsequiousness, slavish devotion to expanding government bureaucracy, and endless war. It is an absolute statist freak show on every level. It’s not that the GOP is much better. But for a guy in 2023 to run as a democrat on a classical liberal, free market platform is quite something.

I very much admire RFK Jr, his charitable work, and his seminal book, The Real Anthony Fauci. He also seems like a total mensch, according to the people who have interacted with him.

In a sane world, RFK Jr would make a quality candidate for a political party. Today, however, we live in Clown World, in which RFK Jr might very well be the last Kennedy Democrat alive.

