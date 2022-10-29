A new report from the Republican staff of the Senate Health Committee has concluded that the emergence of the novel coronavirus was “most likely the result of a research-related incident” in Wuhan, China, backing the lab leak theory that has increasingly gained popularity in the corporate news media.

Sure, it remains a very legitimate avenue of inquiry to challenge the Fauci and CCP-popularized zoonotic origin theory, but it noticeably ignores the elephant in the room.

The Flu-like virus was not responsible for wrecking society and sending millions into poverty and famine. No, that was the work of the people in charge of society.