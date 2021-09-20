The Dossier Podcast

The government is the virus: America's road to COVID tyranny (w/ Julia Song)

Today on The Dossier Podcast, we had Brazilian-American author and commentator Julia Song on the program to talk about the latest potential edicts coming down from the Biden Administration. Julia shared her unique perspective on how this out of control governing regime developed, and we discussed what the future looks like if this system is not stopped in its tracks.

