The world’s English-speaking nations that share historical and ideological ties — commonly referred to as the Anglosphere — were once understood as the world’s most powerful beacons for the tenets of freedom. Through our elected politicians in 2022, however, this social contract has vanished, and its ideas are completely absent within the halls of political power. In today’s Anglosphere, it’s difficult to find a politician or policymaker, on either side of the dominant political factions of government, who genuinely defends the enlightenment principles that sparked the incredible and unprecedented human flourishing of past decades and centuries.

This morning, British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation after only 6 weeks in office.

Much of the legacy media cited a “Tory revolt,” leading the Free World normies to believe that perhaps some kind of freedom rebellion has occurred.

In fact, just the opposite is true. Truss, they say, stepped out of line by proposing a “risky plan” to cut taxes.

Today’s U.K. tories believe in what amounts to communism + tax cuts, but the tax cuts are negotiable. And with a global recession and economic crisis underway, the Oxbridge-educated, World Economic Forum-groomed U.K. politicians ousted the British PM after only 44 days.

British political observers now believe that a man named Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, is the tory frontrunner to replace Truss as prime minister.

Sunak went to Oxford, and he speaks like this:

"The challenge of climate change is clear, and it is urgent. We need to ensure a positive and fair transition to net zero."

In other words, out with the old marionette, and in with the new.

But it’s not just the U.K. that has this issue.

Every country in the Anglosphere has a puppet "in charge" of the government. And the major "opposing" parties are largely captured by the same Build Back Better, Great Reset, Fourth Industrial Revolution, Climate Crisis, etc. agenda. The Free World has become a globalist uniparty for authoritarian control.

Joe Biden, Liz Truss’s coming replacement, Justin Trudeau, Jacinda Ardern, and Anthony Albanese, along with the forces seeking to replace them (except for some elements of the GOP, arguably) all remain committed to an anti-liberty agenda that imposes globalist ruin upon humanity.

What happened to the Free World? It’s difficult to pinpoint, and remains debatable, when exactly the notion became a complete illusion, and when virtually all of our representatives were captured by anti-human forces.

But it has become quite clear that these issues will not be resolved through the ballot box. In order for humanity to flourish once more, solutions must be found outside of the political system.

In 2022, the Anglosphere that once represented the Free World is nothing but an illusion. On the bright side of the global power grab that was COVID Mania, and the brutal authoritarian actions imposed by Anglosphere governments, was the awakening of millions of minds to this unmistakable reality.

The “Free World” has been completely captured by anti-human forces. Now, more than ever, solutions must be found far removed from the ballot box.

