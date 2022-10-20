The "Free World" isn't looking so free these days
The Anglosphere is completely captured by globalist interests.
The world’s English-speaking nations that share historical and ideological ties — commonly referred to as the Anglosphere — were once understood as the world’s most powerful beacons for the tenets of freedom. Through our elected politicians in 2022, however, this social contract has vanished, and its ideas are completely absent within the halls of political power. In today’s Anglosphere, it’s difficult to find a politician or policymaker, on either side of the dominant political factions of government, who genuinely defends the enlightenment principles that sparked the incredible and unprecedented human flourishing of past decades and centuries.
This morning, British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation after only 6 weeks in office.
Much of the legacy media cited a “Tory revolt,” leading the Free World normies to believe that perhaps some kind of freedom rebellion has occurred.
In fact, just the opposite is true. Truss, they say, stepped out of line by proposing a “risky plan” to cut taxes.
Today’s U.K. tories believe in what amounts to communism + tax cuts, but the tax cuts are negotiable. And with a global recession and economic crisis underway, the Oxbridge-educated, World Economic Forum-groomed U.K. politicians ousted the British PM after only 44 days.
British political observers now believe that a man named Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, is the tory frontrunner to replace Truss as prime minister.
Sunak went to Oxford, and he speaks like this:
"The challenge of climate change is clear, and it is urgent. We need to ensure a positive and fair transition to net zero."
In other words, out with the old marionette, and in with the new.
But it’s not just the U.K. that has this issue.
Every country in the Anglosphere has a puppet "in charge" of the government. And the major "opposing" parties are largely captured by the same Build Back Better, Great Reset, Fourth Industrial Revolution, Climate Crisis, etc. agenda. The Free World has become a globalist uniparty for authoritarian control.
Joe Biden, Liz Truss’s coming replacement, Justin Trudeau, Jacinda Ardern, and Anthony Albanese, along with the forces seeking to replace them (except for some elements of the GOP, arguably) all remain committed to an anti-liberty agenda that imposes globalist ruin upon humanity.
What happened to the Free World? It’s difficult to pinpoint, and remains debatable, when exactly the notion became a complete illusion, and when virtually all of our representatives were captured by anti-human forces.
But it has become quite clear that these issues will not be resolved through the ballot box. In order for humanity to flourish once more, solutions must be found outside of the political system.
In 2022, the Anglosphere that once represented the Free World is nothing but an illusion. On the bright side of the global power grab that was COVID Mania, and the brutal authoritarian actions imposed by Anglosphere governments, was the awakening of millions of minds to this unmistakable reality.
The “Free World” has been completely captured by anti-human forces. Now, more than ever, solutions must be found far removed from the ballot box.
Something I wrote after the Fall Of Kabul:
These people don't live in The Real World.
The West in general and its elites in particular, in and out of MSM, government and the military, live in a world increasingly consumed by symbol, spectacle and abstraction. Not only that, but they confuse wish-fulfillment with reality. Decide that you're going to identify as a different gender, race, ethnicity, hell, decide that you're a member of a different species and woe betide anyone who doesn't go along with the charade. They might even get themselves "cancelled".
Hell, even the consequences of their (symbolic) actions are themselves largely symbolic. Melvin didn't get to put on a TED talk because someone dug up an old Tweet of his and now he's "literal Hitler" for a while.
For that matter, the truly Great and Good rarely even face those kinds of consequences. They can cause institutions to fail everywhere they go - but as long as they parrot today's approved platitudes, they glide from internship to government sinecure to think tank to academia to financial services to corporate board to consulting gig to MSM Talking Head, sometimes more than one cushy post simultaneously. Most probably never having had a 9-5 job, much less done farm or factory work, in their lives. These days, they may never even physically show up to work, ever, but their bank accounts rarely seem to reflect this.
They can even engage in outright fraud, but a big enough fish will only pay a fine, a portion of his ill-gotten gains. Meanwhile, he remains as free as a bird, and probably doesn't even face social ostracism. Last I checked, Jon Corzine is not on the naughty list of the people who matter.
Since results don't matter and there are few consequences for losing, even for catastrophe, everything becomes a matter of spin. All problems can be solved with better P.R., and there is no greater triumph than when some newscaster recites that glib talking point you just coined or when your FB post went viral, your instagram noticed by the right kind of influencer. In other words, winning is a matter of successful symbol manipulation. Speaking of spin, virtue signaling is an obsession, even unto rank hypocrisy, and the Davos Set think nothing of flying a private jet to a conference where they can congratulate themselves on their commitment to stopping climate change. Again, if there are to be any consequences, then those are for the little people to deal with.
Even in their dwindling contact with the physical world, the elites live in a world of wish-fulfillment. Push a button and whatever food or whatever else you want is brought to your door by some peon, paid for seamlessly by some electrons exchanged between banks that may not even have a physical location within a thousand miles of your location, if they have locations at all. Hell, you can even get laid via internet, just swipe right on the lucky profile. Everything is taken care of in the background, your credit card billed and airline miles accumulated automatically and the food or the girl just show up. Somehow. By Uber, I guess. Mundane questions like "How do I feed the kids this week and pay for school supplies and make the rent?" never come into the equation.
These are people who confuse their fantasies with reality to the point where they actually believe their own press releases. They give an order and it happens. They proclaim their puppets in Kabul to be wise and stable technocrats, their well-trained military striding from triumph to triumph and So Let It Be Done, So Let It Be Written. "So let it be written" - that's the word, that's all that need be done and the little people just somehow make it happen. For sheer lack of contact with the real world, these people make Louis XVI look like a medieval gong farmer or a pygmy tribesman by comparison.
Contrast the Taliban. Symbol, spectacle and abstraction mean very little to them. Doordash doesn't operate in their area and if a Talib wants a vegan option, he'll have to provide for it himself. It has probably never occurred to a Talib that he could cancel his enemies simply by digging up their old tweets, sent under a long discarded Twitter ID, and he doesn't have time for that, anyway. He lives in the world of concrete and material things, he thinks nothing of killing and in his world, there are bullets waiting to kill him quite literally dead and transport him to a very earthly and very earthy sort of paradise.
You can't wish those things away, your credit cards are no good and probably rifa, anyway, and the bullet flying towards him isn't concerned with word games, and is indifferent to pronouns, his upcoming struggle session to root out unconscious racism and it can neither be reasoned with or convinced to bother someone less important.
The world of American elites collided with the world of the Taliban and got its ass kicked. Biden and his crew cannot deal with this, because that kind of reality does not select for success in symbol manipulation, any more than skill at football selects for an ability to do math problems.
The clownish Western response to the COVID is similar. The virus can't be negotiated with, can't be bought off, can't be distracted, and is unimpressed with you and how highly you may think of yourself.
Freedom isn’t free, there’s a heavy f***in fee