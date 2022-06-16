Quad vaxxed Anthony Fauci has tested positive for COVID-19.

He promised that the miracle cure mRNA would prevent such an occurrence from happening, but let’s leave that aside for the moment.

Will the nation’s “foremost infectious disease expert” take his own advice and follow the Fauci Protocol?

Here’s what that would look like, according to the government bureaucrat’s public statements since the beginning of COVID Mania.

1) Give him Remdesivir

Fauci infamously described Gilead’s Remdesivir drug as the “standard of care” for COVID-19. It doesn’t work and has a horrific toxicity profile.

2) Put him on a ventilator

An early proponent of mechanical ventilators as a first choice for COVID patients, Fauci demanded that his friend Andrew Cuomo receive 30,000 death machines for positive COVID patients early on in the crisis.

3) Lock him up in a nursing home

Based on reported advice from Fauci, disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo sent 9,000 COVID positive hospital patients into nursing homes, where they went on to infect the most vulnerable people.

4) Isolate him indefinitely

The neverending lockdown and “social distancing” proponent has wanted to pursue endless restrictions on society. As a big fan of the New Zealand and Australia COVID Zero model, Fauci should lock himself up in house for at least two years, for safety purposes!

5) Force him to get another booster

It’s time for more miracle cure!

The Fauch has been quoted as saying: "I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they're not gonna do that, sometimes you've got to do things that are unpopular.”

The ultimate pharmaceutical salesman, Anthony Fauci has decried the unprofitable concept of natural immunity, and has advised previously infected individuals to get another COVID shot.

