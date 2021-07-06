The Dossier Podcast is now live!

Hey everyone,

I’m excited to announce that The Dossier Podcast is now up and running! Episodes will soon become available. We have established links so far to Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. You can also find the new podcasts on The Dossier Substack website under “The Dossier Podcast” link in the home page.

To make sure the feed was working, I recorded a quick 10 minute segment about Afghanistan, and why I feel we never should have went there in the first place.

Apple (link should be live soon) : https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dossier/id1575293155

Spotify:

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-dossier

The podcast will be available for free, but if you want to continue to support and receive my written work (some of which is only available to paid subscribers), I’d really appreciate it!