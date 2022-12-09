Tucker Carlson gave yours truly a shoutout on his show last night.

The highest rated Fox News host covered our latest story about the cover up involving the Biden Administration’s prisoner swap with Russia, through which they prioritized a WNBA star over a Marine veteran.

You can find the monologue here:

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-biden-admin-chose-brittney-griner-over-paul-whelan/

“We missed this. A writer on Substack, Jordan Schachtel noticed it and we’re glad that he did. This kind of thing happens all the time in Washington constantly, usually without the public knowing it happened.” -Tucker Carlson.

None of this is possible without your generous support. I’m more than grateful for all of you!

Best

Jordan

Share