The COVID-19 ‘Dark Winter’ is a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

The COVID-19 "Dark Winter" that Joe Biden promised has come to fruition, but not as a result of some threatening plague. America’s fast-approaching “Dark Winter” is a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Governors across the United States are panicking in unison, following an uptick in COVID-19 positive tests coming back to state authorities, as an expected fall/winter respiratory illness season has impacted much of the country. Reacting to this common, annual circumstance, which in the past was understood as flu season, governors have decided this year to dial up the hysteria to new heights. Pro-lockdown governors are repeatedly smashing the self-destruct button on their states, and they’ve decided to impose devastating restrictions on their own constituents in order to “fight” COVID-19.

Here’s just a small sample of the irrational, frenzied statements coming out of governors’ offices this week:

It would be one thing if any of the non pharmaceutical interventions mentioned by these governors worked to “stop the spread” of COVID-19. Perhaps, given some kind of iron-clad proof showing the effectiveness of an intervention, it would be worth implementing one of these strategies and the significant collateral damage that they cause.

However, everything from masks to lockdowns to curfews and the like have been tried in well over 100 countries. The past several months has established a crystal-clear record on these interventions: They have not shown any statistical significance in terms of mitigating or suppressing the virus. In fact, the nations that have been subject to the harshest of restrictions have had even worse outcomes than countries that took more of a laissez-faire approach to the virus.

Moreover, we’ve already been through a “COVID season,” and we have tons of data available today to understand the limited threat posed by the virus. We already know that lockdowns, or any other restrictions in an attempt to slow down the virus, are *not necessary* to sustain our healthcare capacity

It would be one thing if the restrictions simply accomplish nothing and did not have any side effects, but these autocratic governors are knowingly causing unnecessary, additional harm to their constituents, on top of the respiratory illness that is going around. A policy of self-destruction to fight a virus will inevitably result in further widespread mental and physical health crises, in addition to the potential ruin of tens of millions of livelihoods.

The “dark winter” line was first trotted out by Mr. Biden during the final presidential debate.

He repeated the doom and gloom message on Monday while delivering remarks in Delaware.

“Were going into a very dark winter,” Biden said, adding that “things are going to get much tougher before they get easier.”

It “requires sparing no effort to fight COVID so that we can open our businesses safely, resume our lives and put this pandemic behind us,” Biden added.

His team of COVID advisers include a roster of “public health experts” who are advocating for several pseudoscientific measures, such as further lockdowns, restrictions, and school closures to “slow the spread” of the virus.

In the coming days and weeks, prepare yourselves for an onslaught of new restrictions in your area. Whether those come in the form of restrictions, lockdowns, curfews, or all of the above remains to be seen. Given the trajectory of the last COVID season (assuming we do nothing to fix the testing “casedemic” problem), you can expect the COVID case count to continue to be significant until late winter or early spring.

America’s “dark winter” is here, but not because of a disease with a 99.75%-99.875% recovery rate. The dark winter is a self-fulfilling prophecy that has come to fruition. It’s a result of cowardly, emotion-driven, authoritarian politicians who are not fit to lead a mail room, let alone an entire state or country.

I hope you are willing to subscribe to my publication by clicking the button below. Many future stories will remain exclusive to paid subscribers. I would be so grateful if you are willing to subscribe to The Dossier for just $5 a month or $50 a year.

“Then she told herself to stop her nonsense. If you looked for things to make you feel hurt and wretched and unnecessary, you were certain to find them, more easily each time, so easily, soon, that you did not even realize you had gone out searching.” -Dorothy Parker