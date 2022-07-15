Sure, there’s zero scientific evidence that mRNA vaccines are working, but that doesn’t mean you should abandon your faith in Big Pharma’s money making machine, according to the Public Health bureaucrats in Washington D.C.

The notoriously ultra-progressive and secular city has finally found religion, and they’re recruiting worshippers to the state-sponsored church of Pfizer.

D.C.’s Health Department is advertising a “Faith In Vaccine” program, partnering with places of worship in the city to convince residents to get COVID tested and injected with their next round of mRNA.

The initiative was launched last year, partnering with church leaders to host pop up vaccine centers and “spread the word” about this miracle cure in D.C.’s faith-based community.

“Through the ‘Faith in the Vaccine’ initiative, DC Health is working with the Leadership Council for Healthy Communities and the Black Coalition Against COVID to further engage the faith-based community with the goal of spreading the word about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and supporting residents in getting vaccinated,” read a statement from the mayor’s office.

“The whole goal of Faith in Vaccine is to bring vaccines into community for easy access where folks feel comfortable and have confidence in the community,” added DC Health’s Ankoor Shah.

The Faith in Vaccine has often advertised free perks to new parishioners. The program has delivered “Free Backpacks” and “Free Masks” to children who get injected with holy mRNA at places of worship.

There’s no evidence that the vaccines are working, and that’s why it’s important to have faith.

