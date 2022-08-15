BlackRock, the Wall St investment titan and ESG activist firm with some 10 trillion in assets under management, continues to find its way into the upper echelons of the Biden Administration.

For the uninitiated: BlackRock is the chief promulgator of the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) movement in the financial world. If the World Economic Forum is the think tank and narrative shop of the global elite, BlackRock is the asset manager of this class. Notably, the two parties share the same goal in implementing the enviro authoritarianism scam popularized by WEF founder Klaus Schwab, which they refer to as “stakeholder capitalism.” Essentially, BlackRock pretends to care about the environment, but the purpose of the ESG charade is to grow an anti-competitive economic mafia, and make it very difficult for financial institutions to move their money around in the economy without pledging an oath of fealty to Blackrock’s pseudo advocacy. If you don’t play Blackrock’s game, well, you will own nothing and you will be happy, as the saying goes.

Not being ESG compliant on Wall St is a death sentence for firms, so companies make sure to play along with Blackrock’s game and pretend that they too truly care about the environmental statist agenda. It’s one giant charade to make sure the same handful of firms stay atop the hierarchy.

BlackRock is a symptom of a broken financial system, and the pretend wokesters with a predatory business model unsurprisingly have maintained great relations with democrat administrations.

The revolving door between Blackrock and the Biden Administration continues to spin faster and faster, as the White House has secured another major Blackrock employee onto its official roster.

Monday was the first day on the job for new Treasury Department official Erik Van Nostrand, who left BlackRock to join the administration. At BlackRock, Van Nostrand was a managing director for the company’s sustainable development program, running two “carbon transition” funds for the asset management behemoth. Before that, he was in the Obama White House as an economic adviser. Bloomberg reports that Van Nostrand will work as “a senior adviser on economic issues tied to Russia and Ukraine and will report to Ben Harris, assistant Secretary of Treasury for economic policy.”

The news comes as Ukraine has announced a soft default on its debt payments. In showcasing the power of BlackRock, which holds a significant percentage of Ukraine’s debt, the company reportedly had to sign off on the deal, which allowed Kiev to move forward with postponing tens of billions in debt payments to its foreign creditors..

Van Nostrand is hardly the only on-again, off-again BlackRock employee to maintain a senior role in the Biden Administration.

Brian Deese, the former head of sustainability at BlackRock, now heads the Administration’s National Economic Council. It is an extremely influential position in D.C, as Deese is the point man for facilitating the economic decisions of the executive branch.

Mike Pyle, another former BlackRock managing director and former Obama adviser, is a senior economic adviser in the Biden Administration.

Adewale Adeyemo, the former chief of staff for BlackRock CEO Larry FInk, currently operates as the U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury. He too is a revolving door staple. Adeyemo worked in the Obama Administration on its National Economic Council.

There is clearly very little separation between the White House and BlackRock, which in recent years, hired virtually the entirety of the Obama White House.

