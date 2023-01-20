The Best of Substack, this week
CDC malfeasance, DNA evidence, ESG hacking, Globalist failure, etc.
Hey everyone,
Every Friday morning, I send out a curated list of 10 of some of the most thoughtful and noteworthy Substack articles of the week. I hope that in doing so, we can help to elevate some of the brilliant independent writers on this platform.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Without further ado:
There’s a 0.000002% chance you’ve got the wrong man - Ann Coulter
Groomers Online - Pedro Gonzalez
CDC passes the point where malfeasance can be mistaken for incompetence - Bad Cattitude
The Globalist Failure - Steve Cortes
How To Boost your ESG Score - “Yuri Bezmenov”
Bitcoin is Not a Hedge - Cory Klippsten via Parker Lewis
Moderna Hid Date to Make Their Boosters Appear More Effective - Ian Miller
Two Big Scandals Struck Brian Kemp This Week - Emerald Robinson
Critical Questions for the Church-Style Weaponization Committee - Benjamin Weingarten
Al Gore Seflessly Made $300 Million From Climate Alarmism - Igor Chudov
Beautiful, beautiful beyond words.
https://open.substack.com/pub/scottritter/p/wars-playlist?r=byea&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post
Thank you Scott Ritter, thank you for everything you do -- for humanity, for all of us, an inspiration.
------------------------------------------------------
Klaus Schwab – BIO -- https://rumble.com/v263aro-why-are-they-hiding-this-about-klaus-schwab-and-the-wef-redacted-with-clayt.html
FBI coup against Nixon -- ~at 7th minute -- https://youtu.be/MgXq8S02NJc
(3 US coups – CIA’s Kennedy assassination, FBI deposing Nixon, 2020 Deep State stealing Trump’s victory)