Hey everyone,

Every Friday morning, I send out a curated list of 10 of some of the most thoughtful and noteworthy Substack articles of the week. I hope that in doing so, we can help to elevate some of the brilliant independent writers on this platform.

Without further ado:

There’s a 0.000002% chance you’ve got the wrong man - Ann Coulter

Groomers Online - Pedro Gonzalez

CDC passes the point where malfeasance can be mistaken for incompetence - Bad Cattitude

The Globalist Failure - Steve Cortes

How To Boost your ESG Score - “Yuri Bezmenov”

Bitcoin is Not a Hedge - Cory Klippsten via Parker Lewis

Moderna Hid Date to Make Their Boosters Appear More Effective - Ian Miller

Two Big Scandals Struck Brian Kemp This Week - Emerald Robinson

Critical Questions for the Church-Style Weaponization Committee - Benjamin Weingarten

Al Gore Seflessly Made $300 Million From Climate Alarmism - Igor Chudov