The Best of Substack, this week
The AI wars, Covid accountability, Woke Capitalism, Lab Leak.
Hey everyone,
Every Friday morning, I send out a curated list of 10 of some of the most thoughtful and noteworthy Substack articles of the week.

The AI wars have already begun - El Gato Malo
What it Takes - Mike Cernovich
Speaking for the dead - Robert Malone
Everyone’s a Speculator - Michael Goldstein
The End of Woke Capitalism - Jennifer Sey
George Santos Embraces ‘Storytelling’ - Ann Coulter
Fauci and the NIH misled the public on the lab leak theory - Ian Miller
Mission Impossible - Doomberg
Scott Adams, Cognitive Warfare, and Accountability - Matthew Crawford
Refuting the myth that just a small area of solar panels plus storage can power the world - Alex Epstein
