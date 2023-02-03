The Best of Substack, This Week
Rebelling against the Current Thing, Chat GPT Hate Bots, Myocarditis Madness.
Hey everyone,
Every Friday morning, I send out a curated list of 10 of some of the most thoughtful and noteworthy Substack articles of the week. I hope that in doing so, we can help to elevate some of the brilliant independent writers on this platform.
The South Carolina Sellout - Pedro Gonzalez
The Curious Case of the Croatian Commander-in-Chief - Niccolo Soldo
Moving the goalposts on “safe” - El Gato Malo
Hate Bot Chat GPT shows you the evil within Big Tech - Mike Cernovich
A Mechanism for Myocarditis - Christie Grace
Navigating Medicine - Remnant MD
Battering the battering ram - Darryl Cooper
The Zookeeper’s Guide To Wild Americans - Good Citizen
The Levi’s Files - Jennifer Sey
How to Play like A Champion - Yuri Bezmenov
Eggs, Spike Proteins, And The Manufactured Food Crisis
https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/eggs-spike-proteins-and-the-manufactured
Thanks Jordan I like this new feature. Hopefully your subscribers will continue to drop links in the comments as well.