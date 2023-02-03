Share

Hey everyone,

Every Friday morning, I send out a curated list of 10 of some of the most thoughtful and noteworthy Substack articles of the week. I hope that in doing so, we can help to elevate some of the brilliant independent writers on this platform.

Get smarter in 5 minutes with Morning Brew (it's free)

There's a reason over 4 million people start their day with Morning Brew - the daily email that delivers the latest news from Wall Street to Silicon Valley. Business news doesn't have to be boring...make your mornings more enjoyable, for free.

Check it out!

The South Carolina Sellout - Pedro Gonzalez

The Curious Case of the Croatian Commander-in-Chief - Niccolo Soldo

Moving the goalposts on “safe” - El Gato Malo

Hate Bot Chat GPT shows you the evil within Big Tech - Mike Cernovich

A Mechanism for Myocarditis - Christie Grace

Navigating Medicine - Remnant MD

Battering the battering ram - Darryl Cooper

The Zookeeper’s Guide To Wild Americans - Good Citizen

The Levi’s Files - Jennifer Sey

How to Play like A Champion - Yuri Bezmenov