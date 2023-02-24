Hey everyone,

Every Friday, I send out a curated list of 10 of some of the most thoughtful and noteworthy Substack articles of the week. I hope that in doing so, we can help to elevate some of the brilliant independent writers on this platform.

Get smarter in 5 minutes with Morning Brew (it's free)

There's a reason over 4 million people start their day with Morning Brew - the daily email that delivers the latest news from Wall Street to Silicon Valley. Business news doesn't have to be boring...make your mornings more enjoyable, for free.

Check it out!

The Crisis of Liberal Modernity and the Totalitarian Response -Arta Moeni

Moderna enters collaboration with a company called Life Edit Therapeutics - The Farm

Lab Grown Meat and Cancer Cells - Igor Chudov

Corruption and Covid - Michael Senger

Caught between Toxic Clouds and Contaminated Ground - Techno Fog

General Franco and The Enemy of the Century - Pedro Gonzalez

CDC Director Walensky remains attached to cloth cult - Ian Miller

The myth that “97% of scientists” agree about a climate crisis - Alex Epstein

Fauci confesses about inadequacy of mRNA Covid shots - 2nd Smartest Guy

Nikki Haley Offers Moral Instruction to U.S. - Ann Coulter