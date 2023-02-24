The Best of Substack, This Week
The Crisis of Liberal Modernity, Moderna is up to no good, Lab grown poison meat, etc.
Hey everyone,
Every Friday, I send out a curated list of 10 of some of the most thoughtful and noteworthy Substack articles of the week. I hope that in doing so, we can help to elevate some of the brilliant independent writers on this platform.
The Crisis of Liberal Modernity and the Totalitarian Response -Arta Moeni
Moderna enters collaboration with a company called Life Edit Therapeutics - The Farm
Lab Grown Meat and Cancer Cells - Igor Chudov
Corruption and Covid - Michael Senger
Caught between Toxic Clouds and Contaminated Ground - Techno Fog
General Franco and The Enemy of the Century - Pedro Gonzalez
CDC Director Walensky remains attached to cloth cult - Ian Miller
The myth that “97% of scientists” agree about a climate crisis - Alex Epstein
Fauci confesses about inadequacy of mRNA Covid shots - 2nd Smartest Guy
Nikki Haley Offers Moral Instruction to U.S. - Ann Coulter
Thanks and a suggestion:
Russian Air Power “Mystery” Explained -- Dreizinreport -February 22, 2023
The Earth is off it’s axis. Fox just spent an hour airing the Murdaugh trial and continued commentary with the “ scintillating” panel of “ experts”. Who cares? What hasn’t received coverage? The massive earthquakes rocking Turkey- Syria and the tectonic shift, the WHO Pandemic Treaty, Great Reset promoting AI and transhumanism, the implications of WWIII should an errant missile strike a “ NATO” member, that the real reinstitution of the Soviet Union is in fact, NATO, the WEF, EU, UN led by the US.
That both parties are responsible for the dissolution of the US and our “ vaunted” elected officials hate “ We The People”.
And nobody is publicly addressing that we are finished.
As per Ann Coulter, I wish her intent was that of Brandeis, but she’s using him as a straw man. She really is a bigot. Nikki Haley is an establishment neocon and surprisingly unlikable. I’d not seen this facet of her personality prior to late. The braggadocio and arrogance.
As per Coulter’s trash talk of Hinduism, she might be better served by studying the substance of the tenets. Better still, why India manages to not involve itself in destructive interventions. She’s a fan of Nationalism. India is quintessentially nationalist. The “ Sacred Cow” is not a god. It provides a largely populated nation with mass poverty due to its enormous population the major source of nourishment. Milk. And the Hindu faith is centered on karma. What goes around, comes around. As we will soon find out in the most horrifying destruction created by a Darwinian downward scale of a dumbed down global population of Stepfordized, Stockholm Syndromized, Milgrimized imbeciles led by megalomaniacal psychopaths.