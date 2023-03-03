Hey everyone,

Every Friday, I send out a curated list of 10 of some of the most thoughtful and noteworthy Substack articles of the week. I hope that in doing so, we can help to elevate some of the brilliant independent writers on this platform.

The Poison Train: East Palestine and the Derailment of Norfolk Southern - Pedro Gonzalez

Russo-Ukraine War: Schrodinger’s Offensive - Big Serge Thought

Thomas Pueyo of “Hammer and Dance” Covid fame returns - Michael Senger

CDC deceived Americans on post-vax myocarditis - Ian Miller

Die in Levi’s - Jennifer Sey

When Safety Becomes Dangerous - Gummi Bear

Libs of TikTok gets banned by Woke Slack

Benjamin Weingarten on the right’s counteroffensive through higher ed

America - We Have a Problem - Dr Robert Malone

GOP Senators Twiddle While America Burns - Emerald Robinson

