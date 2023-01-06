The best of Substack, this week
Woke academia, Speaker fight, Covid hysteria, Big Pharma, repeating hysteria, etc.
Every Friday morning from here on out, I’m going to start sending out a curated list of the 10 most thoughtful and noteworthy Substack articles of the week. I want to do more to elevate some of the brilliant independent writers on this platform.
Inside Wharton's Woke-to-Wall Street Pipeline - Benjamin Weingarten
The never ending emergency - Insubordinate
Cardiac arrest in athletes - Robert Malone
The rise of fiat medicine - Remnant MD
Unnatural Immunity - Doomberg
Child Mutilation Sanctuary States - The Reactionary
The Normalization of Insanity - Screaming Into The Void
Why Republicans Should Reject Kevin McCarthy — Ann Coulter
The Speaker Battle And The Myth Of The Moderates - Bruce Abramson
How to Repeat History - “Yuri Bezmenov”
